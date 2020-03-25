Local man 3D printing masks for medical professionals

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Business and fashion designers are among many looking to produce masks for the public, but on a local level one man is doing all he can to help medical professionals.

Saratoga County resident Dan Patell is utilizing 3D printing to create Prusa Protective Face Shields and is giving them to local medical professionals who need it for free.

The material is made up of lexan-type plastic and elastic bands. They are able to be washed with soap and water and be disinfected with lysol or generic sanitizing wipes after each use.

Photo Courtesy: Dan Patell

Patell says from start to finish, it takes roughly an hour and a half and he alone is able to make roughly 14 per day by himself. With the need for proper protection, safety and keeping family members at home healthy he is urging others to do their part.

“With the technology that a lot of people have in their office or their basement they can make a substancial difference,” he said ” If everybody pools otgether and says ‘You know what? I can do 10 a day, I can do 8 a day, I can do 5 a day… cut the plastic sheets or provide elastic or whatever is required to make these masks, we can make a big difference.”

Patell says he makes the masks from a personal drive to ensure the safety of others.

Check out the how to make these protective masks HERE.