Local library hosts dog sled re-enactment for children

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Musher Rob Farley held a presentation and dog sled re-enactment for children in Clifton Park.

The presentation, taking place at the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library, centered around the Dog Sled Mercy Run of 1925, a historic moment when dogs traveling by sled transported life-saving medicine to people in Nome, Alaska.

After learning about the historic journey, children were invited outside to meet Farley’s Siberian Huskies.

In addition to meeting the dogs, children were able to play in the snow and try their hand in sledding.