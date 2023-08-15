CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some local libraries are getting an upgrade. Local officials celebrated on Tuesday the more than $450,000 in grants going to libraries in Watervliet, Troy, and Waterford.

It comes from $38 million allocated in the New York State budget to renovate libraries. Troy and Waterford will be using the funding to fix their library’s roofs. In Watervliet, officials are planning on adding a community room.

“So many people come in every day to learn English, to do homework, to do work,” Watervliet Library Dir. Whitney Gitman said. “Especially in our post pandemic world, we really needed a space where people could attend zoom conferences and do tutoring.”

Other local libraries are using the funding to expand Wi-Fi access. The Southern Adirondack Library System will receive $38,000 to improve broadband services in their Saratoga, Hamilton, Warren, and Washington County libraries.