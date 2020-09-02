Local legal expert explains protections for healthcare workers reporting employer COVID violations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Every day, dozens of news tips flow into the NEWS10 mailbox. Since the pandemic, we’ve gotten many from nurses and healthcare staff who say they’ve noticed the hospitals and nursing homes where they work disregarding coronavirus health standards, but they’re also scared to lose their jobs.

“Most people are not going to put their neck on the line when they have a family to feed, so whistleblowing protections are crucially important to ensuring that people will step forward,” says Greg Rinckey, founding partner of Tully Rinckey Attorneys and Counselors at Law.

New York State and federal laws protect employees from retaliation if they report their employers. When it comes to COVID-19, healthcare workers turned to the DOH to report improper use and stock of PPE, patient to staff ratios, and other violations of coronavirus safety guidelines.

In July, Governor Cuomo signed a new bill protecting employees even if they go public on the news or social media.

“We saw that during the pandemic, where we saw nurses and doctors on the news saying we don’t have enough PPE, they’re telling us we have to reuse, and we wanted to encourage, the government wanted to encourage that and protect them, because a lot of them were disciplined for going on the news and saying this,” Rinckey explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

He says if you can, you should still talk to your management first.

“We always counsel to contact your supervisor first and document that. If necessary, go to your HR representative. If you’re getting resistance or you believe they’re not going to take any action or there’s an eminent threat to public health, you can go over the supervisor’s head,” he advises.

If you do make a report to the Department of Health, Department of Labor, or OSHA, the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, Rinckey says you can take action if your work retaliates against you anyway.

“That’s when we start talking about filing a protected whistleblower claim, either under New York State labor law or federal law or OSHA, but really we encourage people to document these disclosures by email so that they can prove that in fact they did make a protected disclosure,” he says.

He says the most important thing should be patient and staff safety.

“Bottom line is, it comes down to protecting the public health. If there’s something going on out there in a healthcare facility that is endangering the public health, we want people to be able to, and the state and federal government want to encourage whistleblowing to try and correct it,” Rinckey says.