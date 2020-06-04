Local leaders come together for prayer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To call for peace during these tough times, County Executive Dan McCoy was joined by the Interfaith Coalition for a service at the Times Union Center.
Local leaders preached, prayed, and spoke out about recent events that have impacted the capital region negatively.
Key figures at the service included Pastor David Traynham, Reverend James Kane, Imam Djafer Sebkhaoui, Reverend Roxanne Booth Jones, Monshin Paul Naamon, and Rabbi Matt Cutler.
LATEST STORIES
- Senators press colleges on coronavirus safety plans to reopen campuses
- Epidemic of wipes and masks plugs up sewers and storm drains
- Senate Dems: Republicans’ words aren’t enough to address police brutality, racial justice
- Lawmaker: US has had worst response to pandemic worldwide
- Panel appointed to choose Cohoes Music Hall management