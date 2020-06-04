Local leaders come together for prayer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To call for peace during these tough times, County Executive Dan McCoy was joined by the Interfaith Coalition for a service at the Times Union Center.  

Local leaders preached, prayed, and spoke out about recent events that have impacted the capital region negatively.  

Key figures at the service included Pastor David Traynham, Reverend James Kane, Imam Djafer Sebkhaoui, Reverend Roxanne Booth Jones, Monshin Paul Naamon, and Rabbi Matt Cutler. 

