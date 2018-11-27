Local lawmakers working to restore lost St. Clare’s Hospital pensions

Two local state senators Monday sent an open letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo and other state lawmakers asking to help more than 1,100 former St. Clare’s Hospital who lost all or some of their pensions.

Senators George Amedore and Jim Tedisco both represent portions of Schenectady, where St. Clare’s used to operate up until 2008.

St. Clare’s Corporation, which manages the pensions, notified former employees in late October there wasn’t enough money to sustain payouts for all employees.

Close to 600 employees lost their pensions entirely, while close to 500 are eligible to receive 70%.