Local lawmaker highlights need for childcare for rural essential workers

Local
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The need for child care for essential workers has been evident since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but with more industries ready to pen in New York, that need will likely grow.

On Tuesday, Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara called on state leadership to include child care as a critical resource needed for rural communities to rebuild their economies. He cited that rural communities had the greatest need for child care before the start of the pandemic and that need has only grown in recent weeks and months.

In a letter to the Governor, Santabarbara said rural communities consistently serve an important role in the recovery process by providing food from farms and other natural resources.

“We must remember that rural communities have not only been tasked with not only helping our state through this crisis, but will also play an important role in its recovery. Even through these difficult times, rural communities have provided us with a safe and affordable food supply. These communities serve an essential role in providing the natural resources we all depend on not only for food, but also energy, water, and recreation, all-important to a successful re-opening for New York State.”

Asm. Angelo Santabarbara’s letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo

