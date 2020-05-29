Local law enforcement react to police-involved death of George Floyd

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The police-involved death of a Minnesota man has sparked a new flame in the debate over police brutality and race relations in America.

George Floyd’s death was caught on camera. A police officer can be seen with his knee on Floyd’s neck during an arrest despite cries that he wasn’t able to breathe.

His death has resulted in widespread protests in the city of Minneapolis.

Two local law enforcement officials are now joining millions of people speaking out against the Minneapolis Police Department and the officers involved.

“I saw the video, and I was not happy with what I saw,” Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford said. “Yesterday, at each lineup, I spoke to the officers, and we got the majority of each officer on each shift, including the lieutenants on each shift, and I sent that message out there that it will not be condoned here.”

I will do my part. George Floyd- I will say his name. I spoke to each shift @schdypolice today & discussed how we as a profession need to do better. I made it clear that this will not be tolerated in the community we serve. George Floyd’s life matters. pic.twitter.com/8G0U9Nhk5T — Chief Eric S. Clifford (@CliffordChief) May 27, 2020

“My reaction to the video is it’s disturbing and disgusting. It’s clearly unlawful use of force,” Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino said. ‘This is, at least, reckless murder for a charge, in my opinion, and probably cause to make an arrest.”

Sheriff Giardino said that while he believes those officers committed a crime, he hopes that people can separate their actions from the work of good men and women in law enforcement.

LATEST STORIES