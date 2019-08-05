Local law enforcement encouraging civilians to enroll in Active Shooter Training drills

We know that First Responders undergo training on how to handle a mass shooting. But drills are also available for civilians should they ever find themselves in a gunman’s crosshairs.
Cobleskill Police Chief Jeffrey Brown says becoming more aware of potential danger is a key part of his Active Shooter Training drills for civilians. “Instead of taking a bunch of time to realize, ‘Hey, this might be a situation.’ We want to shorten that.”
In his community of Cobleskill, citizens have taken part in drills at the university, the hospital and at agencies which assist the public- like Schoharie County Community Action Program or SCCAP.
Executive director Jeannette Spaulding says it’s training she and her employees now have in or outside of work.
“The basic shopping experience. You’re going out to eat. As an employer we need to be responsible to say, ‘How do we protect our employees? The people we serve everyday.’ Help raise that awareness for each of us.”