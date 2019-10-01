Local law enforcement bracing for changes to NY bail system

(NEWS10) — On January 1, a number of criminal offenses will no longer qualify for bail. It’s something police and prosecutors are not happy about when it comes to public safety.

The long list includes but is not limited to: Aggravated Assault Upon a Person Less Than Eleven Years Old, Arson in the third and fourth degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Making a Terroristic Threat.

“In many cases, we have lost our ability to get people off the street even for a short-term basis. Even just a cool down period,” said Saratoga County Undersheriff Richard Castle.

The Undersheriff said for him, two of the other more concerning crimes include low level Burglary and Robbery.

“So if someone goes to your house and kicks in your front door and steals items out of your house and we catch them, they will be released. If they do it an hour later, they’ll be released again,” he said.

He also fears the flight risk and said he foresees a number of bench warrants.

“We’re now going to have to go find them when they don’t show up in court,” said Undersheriff Castle.

He also pointed out Aggravated Vehicular Homicide. That would mean someone like Dennis Drue, the driver who killed local high school students Christopher Stewart and Deanna Rivers, would be released until trial.

“It’s our job to arrest these people and bring them in front of a judge. It’s up to a judge to decide if this person is a danger to society and needs to be taken off the street. What they’ve done here is they’ve taken the ability away from the judges to do that,” said Undersheriff Castle.

He noted that the law was written with little to zero input from law enforcement or prosecutors.

“The organizations that we are associated with, specifically the New York State Sheriff’s Association, were not consulted on this,” said Undersheriff Castle.

He added that an appearance ticket is simply a piece of paper and will not stop a repeat offense.

“They’re only as good as the integrity of the person who gets it,” said he said.

Now all they can do is work to repeal.

“We have not stopped talking to lawmakers since this began,” said Undersheriff Castle.

On January 1, 2020, there will not be an automatic mass release of inmates being held on those particular charges, but they will be able to file a petition to be let go.

According to the the bill, the purpose of the law was “To end the use of monetary bail, reduce unnecessary pretrial incarceration and improve equity and fairness in the criminal justice system.”