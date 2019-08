WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some local kids offered up a sweet treat for a great cause.

The fourth annual Charity Lemonade Stand has already surpassed its goal of $150 by raising $240 on their first day.

The kids were back at it again on Thursday hoping to add to their already impressive fund. All proceeds are going to Albany Ronald McDonald House.

Over the last few years, the lemonade stand has raised money for hospice care, Albany Medical Center Children’s Hospital and organ donation.