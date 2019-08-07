Arrest made in local ice cream shop burglary

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two local police departments teamed up to arrest a Gloverville man who they say burglarized the Udderly Delicious ice cream shop in Johnstown last week.

Surveillance video from Udderly Delicious in Johnstown shows someone lifting up a service window and crawls inside. The person then begins rummaging through a cabinet.

The ice cream shop did not disclose the amount of money stolen.

Members of the Johnstown and Gloversville Police Department arrested John Crabbe, 18, on Friday, August 9 following an investigation into the burglary. He was arraigned on 3rd-degree burglary and 4th-degree grand larceny, both felony charges. He was remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility.