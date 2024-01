MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is offering a one-day pet care camp for children on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There will be two sessions from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

The camp is offered for children ages 5 to 10. Campers will learn about the shelter, how to take care of pets and be able to meet with some of the current animals.

Sign-ups are available online. The cost is $50 per attendee. Space is limited.