Local humane society offering free pet food April 17

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — If you need help feeding your dog or cat during the coronavirus pandemic, the Berkshire Humane Society is looking to help.

The humane society is giving away pet food on Friday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North entrance. Employees in personal protective equipment will take your orders and load them in your car.

If you are home bound, call 413-447-7878 for help.

According to the humane society, the free pet food is thanks to the community and Purina.

LATEST STORIES: