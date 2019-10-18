Local hospitals taking measures to curb flu

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Doctors are warning of another potentially deadly flu season. Capital Region hospitals are making sure its staff doesn’t spread the infection to their patients.

Those who can’t or won’t get a vaccination are required to wear surgical masks around patients as required by the NYS Department of Health.

At Ellis Hospital, they’re giving the vaccine out for free in its pharmacy to make it more accessible for workers.

“Being a worker, sometimes, when you’re in the healthcare field — you’re taking care of other people — you sometimes forget to take care of yourself,” said Ellis Nurse Haylee VanValkenburgh

Another local hospital is going a step further. Albany Medical Center required its staff to have the flu shot or face suspension without pay until they’re vaccinated.

The NYS Department of Health told NEWS10 ABC, “Any healthcare facility may adopt policies that are more stringent than the flu mask requirements.”

Hospitals also ask visitors to stay home if they plan to see a patient.