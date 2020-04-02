Local hospitals receive protective equipment from automaker Ford

DETROIT (NEWS10) — Ford is now making personal protective equipment, and some Capital Region hospitals are among the first in the country to receive the new gear.
According to the automaker, Albany Medical Center, St. Peter’s Hospital, and Albany Memorial campus have all received a shipment of face shields. This week alone, the company has made and shipped nearly 200,000 face shields nationwide.
Ford is also building ventilators.
