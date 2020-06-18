Local hospitals look to revise visitation

Breaking News
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following the direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, medical locations like Ellis Hospital are revising their visitation policy. 

The Hospital intends to keep visitor restrictions and exceptions in place. Nonetheless, there will be an additional exception allowing patients one visitor between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. This includes ICU and Med Surg.  

Emergency department patients are also allowed one visitor 24 hours a day. 

All visitors are required to wear a mask. They should also expect to be screened at the entrance.   

