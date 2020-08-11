Local hospital partnering with leading cancer center

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of the top cancer research centers in the country, Roswell Park, is forming a partnership with Ellis Medicine.

The partnership with the Buffalo-based cancer research center is expected to greatly increase access for patients in Eastern New York. People will have access to new therapies and diagnostic techniques, which are only available in a few places in the U.S.

Doctors for the new cancer research and treatment partnership could being seeing patients in the Capital Region as early as next summer.

