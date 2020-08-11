Local hospital partnering with leading cancer center

Local
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of the top cancer research centers in the country, Roswell Park, is forming a partnership with Ellis Medicine.

The partnership with the Buffalo-based cancer research center is expected to greatly increase access for patients in Eastern New York. People will have access to new therapies and diagnostic techniques, which are only available in a few places in the U.S.

Doctors for the new cancer research and treatment partnership could being seeing patients in the Capital Region as early as next summer.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga