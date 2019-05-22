Local horse trainer owes $1.6M in back wages, penalties

(NEWS10) – Local horse trainer Chad Brown has been ordered to pay more than $1 million in back wages, liquid damages, and civil penalties.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Brown violated the Fair Labor Standards Act multiple times.

The trainer failed to pay grooms, and hot walkers their overtime wages while working at the Saratoga Race Track and other locations.

Brown also failed to keep required time and payroll records.

He must now pay $1.6 million to the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division.

