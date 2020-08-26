Local homeschooling Facebook group sees surge in membership

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local Facebook group Capital District NY Homeschoolers has seen a recent surge in membership amid parents’ uncertainty over virtual and in-person learning.

“It’s grown enormously. I think more than 25% in a month, it just exploded with people trying to join, trying to figure out what they were going to do with their kids and asking for advice,” said co-moderator Heidi Liscomb.

The mom of three has more than 19 year of homeschooling experience and is happy to guide first time homeschooling families in the right direction. Her kids are grown now, but she continues to advocate for homeschooling, saying it was the best choice for her family. She quit her job as a writer and editor to say home and teach, calling it her “full-time job.” She knows this isn’t practical for every family, so shares this piece of advice for parents who are at least partially teaching their kids in the home.

“The most important thing is to figure out how your child learns best and then you really do have to accommodate it and that can be tricky, especially if you have multiples and everyone is learning in a different way,” said Liscomb.

If you are interested in homeschooling, the first steps are to send a letter of intent to your district superintendent and become acquainted with the state laws and local resources.

