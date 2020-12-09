Local homeless shelters team up with Saratoga Santa for virtual event

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This December WAIT House and Shelters of Saratoga are teaming up with the iconic Saratoga Santa for a good cause. Together they are bringing joy to children throughout the Capital Region with a virtual holiday event.

Saratoga Santa has been delighting local children for more than 20 years. This year, he is

bringing the joy of the holiday season into families’ homes with ‘Storytime with Santa,’ featuring songs, stories, cookies, and fun.

‘Storytime with Santa’ was filmed at the historic Mansion Inn in Saratoga Springs and debuts Saturday, Dec. 12.

Although there is no charge to access the video, those registering can make a donation to help support the missions of WAIT House and Shelters of Saratoga. WAIT House and Shelters of Saratoga help local people experiencing homelessness obtain care and develop the tools they need to move toward a stable future.

“Any donations that you do give they’re going to go to help homeless people in our region and it’s getting colder, it’s getting more important than ever that we support our shelters and the people who need the assistance,” said WAIT House Fund Development Coordinator Erin Coon.

Storytime with Santa is sponsored by Maureen Parker of Charles Schwab and Jaeger & Flynn.