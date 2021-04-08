Local Holocaust memorial to be a place of remembrance, reflection, knowledge

A rendering of the Holocaust memorial that will be built in Niskayuna.

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This Holocaust Remembrance Day, a local man reflected on his push to get a Holocaust memorial built in the Capital Region and what he hopes to teach generations to come with the landmark.

Along busy Troy-Schenectady Road sits the plot of land that will transform the overgrown trees into a place of remembrance and reflection of a point in history when the unthinkable happened.

“It’s imperative that we remember the Holocaust,” Dr. Michael Lozman said. “Six million Jews were killed only because they were Jews.”

The Holocaust memorial started with a dream for Dr. Lozman, the head of the Capital District Jewish Holocaust Memorial Project.

The memorial is moving along nicely. A rendering shows his vision, and money is being raised for the landmark. He hopes it serves not just as a place of remembrance but of knowledge.

“Remembering without action is not enough,” he said. “Coming from the memorial is education and knowledge. This is what will change our world: knowledge and proper learning on how not to hate.”

The events of 80 years ago may seem long ago in history, but Dr. Lozman believes there is still work to be done.

“And the hatred that abounded was startling, and unfortunately, some of it even exists today,” he said. “Each person has to speak up against hatred.”

With the path starting to clear, Dr. Lozman hopes to make it a landmark for Holocaust education.

The memorial will break ground in 2023.