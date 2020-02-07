Local historian remembers impact of Kirk Douglas

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Flags were flown at half staff on Thursday in Amsterdam following the death of native and movie legend Kirk Douglas.

Bob Cudmore said he couldn’t write the story of Amsterdam without including a section on Douglas.

“I wasn’t prepared. Kirk douglas died? I mean, I thought once he got to 100, 103, it was almost like he was going to live forever,” Cudmore said.

Cudmore called Douglas Amsterdam’s most famous son. In one of his books, Cudmore writes of Isadore Demsky, the man to later become Kirk Douglas.

“Amsterdam’s unique in that I don’t know who the most famous native son is of Schenectady or even of Albany, but we always knew it was Kirk Douglas,” Cudmore said.

Cudmore said Douglas was an inspiration for him growing up because it showed he could come from Amsterdam and become successful like the movie star.

LATEST STORIES: