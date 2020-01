SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local high school student will be performing at Carnegie Hall in February.

Lillian Butler is a senior at Salem Central School, and she was chosen to sing in the Treble Honor Choir.

Music has long been part of Butler’s life. She’s been in the New York All-State Chorus and All-Eastern States Chorus.

She will begin rehearsals on January 30 and then be part of a public concert at Carnegie Hall on February 2.