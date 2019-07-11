Local health departments investigating gastrointestinal illness cases in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Health announced it is working with the Albany County Department of Health, Montgomery County Public Health, Saratoga County Public Health, and Schenectady Public Health Services to investigate multiple reported cases of Cyclosporiasis.

Officials say Cyclosporiasis is a gastrointestinal illness caused by a microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis . People can become infected by consuming food or water contaminated with the parasite. Outbreaks have often been associated with imported fresh produce.

Illness typically results in watery diarrhea, and can include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, bloating, nausea and fatigue. These symptoms can appear approximately one to two weeks after ingestion of the contaminated source. If untreated, symptoms can last as long as a month or longer and can return one or more times. Infection is generally not transmitted directly from person-to-person.

To date, the DOH says there are 11 laboratory-confirmed cases with the illnesses starting in mid-June. Interviews are being conducted to determine if there are any commonalities in where they dined and what foods may have been consumed.

The DOH recommends anyone with diarrhea for three or more days should reach out to their healthcare provider.

