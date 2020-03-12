Local gyms taking precautions amid coronavirus outbreak

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As concerns continue to grow about the COVID-19 coronavirus and the spread of germs, local gyms across the Capital Region and beyond are going the extra mile to keep clean.

On a daily basis, roughly 1500 people come to workout at the ABC Sports and Fitness in Latham. But how do they know they’re in a clean and safe work environment with concerns over the coronavirus? Owners and staff say they are taking extra precautions to help prevent the spread of germs.

“All of our disinfectant bottles have the solution in them, and also contain virucide, which is a virus and bacterial killer,” said Matt Doheny, owner of ABC Sports and Fitness. “We also encourage proper gym etiquette. Our staff and crews come on a regular basis and clean the machines, and are also here to show the members how to clean the machines down.”

After letting the spray set, all it takes is a 10-second wipe down when you’re done with machines or weights. Doheny says cleanliness is the top priority.

“First, we are a health club. So our first priority is taking care of our members and making sure there’s a clean facility for everyone,” said Doheny. “We already had a strict clean procedure in place, and now we have ramped it up even more with a thorough checklist for the cleaners. We recently hired two more cleaners.”

As a locally owned and operated gym for close to 30 years, it’s a community for many. Doheny says they’ve also increased hand sanitizers and soap in their best effort to keep everyone healthy in and out of the gym.

“My mother works here just next to me in my office,” said Doheny. “My father also works here as well. So not only do I want the facility clean for my members, but for my family as well. We are here working every day, side-by-side with our members seven days a week.”