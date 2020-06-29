Local gym owners take action after not being able to reopen

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In response to Governor Andrew Cuomo not allowing gyms to reopen in Phase Four, hundreds of gym owners in the state are taking action.

Gov. Cuomo said gyms, malls and movie theaters will not reopen until the New York State Health Department determines more research on air filtration systems.

“For all businesses and offices, they must explore the potential to adding a filter to their air conditioning air filtration system. This filter will allow to eliminate the coronavirus,” said Cuomo.

Over 300 gym owners in the state are banding together to fight back about not reopening in Phase Four. In addition, the New York State Assembly wrote a letter to the Governor expressing their concerns with his decision to not let them reopen.

“We are filing a class action lawsuit because we are trying to get the same treatment that every other business has had thus far,” explained Amanda Gonzalez- Barone, owner of Girl Fight Fitness.

Jessica Fuller is the owner of the Hot Yoga Spot. Fuller says it’s not fair that her studio is included in this category.

“The way that we heat our studios is not with a HVAC system. We actually have electric base board heating. In order to vent the room we actually vent directly through the roof,” said Fuller.

Gonzalez-Barone says it is hard to see other businesses open with the same type of air filtration systems while her gym remains closed.

“Restaurants are now open for sit down eating with masks off. We use the same type of systems that have been allowed to be open. We have these same systems, and gyms and malls are getting questioned,” said Gonzalez-Barone.

