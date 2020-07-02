Local gym gets ready for reopening

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local gym is putting together a plan to make sure their facility is safe for customers when gyms are allowed to re-open. Gyms are not in New York’s Phase Four of reopening.

Best Fitness in Albany is putting forth a new set of policies, to ensure staff and members stay healthy and safe while using the facility. In addition to required mask-wearing and social distancing, the gym will also create a private space for personal training sessions, and a revised studio layout to avoid cross-use of equipment.

Andy Marino, vice president of sales and personal training at Best Fitness, released a prepared statement of the facilities efforts.

“At Best Fitness, we are committed to re-opening our gyms in accordance with state regulations and guidelines to ensure public safety while supporting the health, safety and livelihoods of our employees… The health and well-being of our members, employees, and the community we serve is our number one priority. We are eager to re-open and help our members safely continue toward their fitness goals.” Andy Marino, vice president of sales and personal training at Best Fitness

