Local gym allows members to take equipment home

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amid the closure of all gyms in New York State, a local fitness center is giving back to its members in a way you have probably never seen before.

Thrive Fitness in Menands is letting its 60 members take home two or three pieces of equipment so they can continue to work out during the closure.

The gym co-founders have written personalized workout programs for members based on the equipment they took home. As days and weeks go by, they will monitor and update the programs to keep their members in top shape. They’re calling it “Thrive Remotely.”

“It was a no brainer; we have to do this. Just because of what we do and why we go into this. It’s all about caring for people, and fitness is our way or saying that. So to care and be compassionate for people and use fitness as a way to hopefully improve their overall quality of life, I mean, literally, the shirt off my back. It’s what we do.”

All of the equipment was properly sanitized before a member took it home.

