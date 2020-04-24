Local groups partner to feed military families, vets

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two local groups came together on Friday to help feed military families of the Capital Region, who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Northway Church partnered with the Veterans Community and Housing Coalition to feed homeless veterans and to host a drop-off food drive in the church’s parking lot.

Donations will go directly to the Vet House, which provides beds to homeless veterans as well as to vets and families in supportive housing.

