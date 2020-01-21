Local groups help Sock Out Cancer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local organizations announced on Tuesday that they are once again teaming up to help Sock Out Cancer at St. Peter’s Hospital and Albany Medical Center.

Colorful socks symbolize the different forms of cancer and the fight against it. They will be sold at two upcoming college basketball games: the University at Albany game on February 5 at the SEFCU Arena and the Siena College game on February 7 at the Times Union Center.

The money raised will go towards helping patients with a wide variety of needs.

“It’s basic things like food cards, gift cards, transportation gift cards with Uber,” VP of Philanthropy at St. Peter’s Health Partners Peter Semenza said. “Nutritional supplements after a chemo therapy treatment, utility bills that need to be paid while they are struggling with their cancer journey.”

The socks cost $10 a pair, and the players will be wearing them at the games. The goal is to raise $100,000, which will be split between the two local hospitals.