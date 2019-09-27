Local group reminds adults of consequences of giving alcohol to teens

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people have been arrested in Albany County, accused of providing alcohol to teens who were involved in a fatal Rennselaerville crash.

“If you were the person purchasing or hosting, you are responsible if an underage person obtains it,” Janine Stuchin, Executive Director of the Prevention Council of Saratoga County told News10.

“It’s never the intended consequence, but it’s a risk that we take on individually,” Stuchin said, “and it’s the potential harm that can happen in our community. You will be held liable as these court cases are showing us.”

Stuchin’s organization works to stop this kind of tragedy in its tracks.

“We’ll go out to retailers, and what we do is we put stickers on different packages of alcohol in their establishments,” Kelly Stevens, Coalition Coordinator for the council told News10, “and all of the stickers get to the point of, please don’t buy alcohol for those under 21.”

The coalition driving home the point that, even though you might not be behind the wheel, you could be prosecuted for your role leading up to an accident.

“Adults, if you provide alcohol to a minor, you’re responsible. You’re responsible if they get in an accident, you’re responsible if they hurt another person, or get hurt on your property,” Stevens said, “it’s all going to come back to you as the person to provide the alcohol.”

Stevens has a word of advice for younger people who might feel pressured into taking part.

“Don’t accept the alcohol, and if you’re 21, 22, there’s a lot of pressure on you to buy alcohol for your college roommates,” Stevens said, “just don’t do it. You don’t want to be held responsible.”

The 3 adults that were arrested for their involvement in the Rennselaerville crash will appear in the Town of Coeymans court at a later date.