Local grandparents adhere to social distancing while meeting newborn granddaughter

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One local Capital Region family is making the most out of spending time with a newborn grandchild while still observing social distancing.

Melissa and Peter Seager are grandparents to 5-day-old Cora, from Ballston Spa.

Cora’s parents invited them over, and Peter, who called himself ‘Pampa,’ wanted to read his granddaughter a book. He now wants to read Cora a book every day until current social distancing regulations are over, and they can hold her.

