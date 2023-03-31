LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Lake George business owner is sharing her daughter’s reaction to school shootings in the wake of the recent deaths in Nashville. Sara Pfau posting a drawing by her daughter Mia, 6, that state’s “I should be safe at school.” It’s a simple and honest reaction to the mass shootings Mira has witnessed over the past few years.

Pfau says Mira made the drawing shortly after last year’s devastating mass shooting at Robb elementary school in Uvalde Texas. Pfau had tucked the tiny illustration away but felt compelled to post it online after six people were killed at The Covenant School in Nashville on Monday.

She says she hopes by sharing the drawing online, she will help unite other mothers to unite against violence in schools.