Local food bank’s Nipper statue stolen

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local food bank is looking for answers after their iconic Nipper statue vanished over Labor Day weekend.

The Nipper statue, covered in a mosaic of canned food labels, marked the location of the food bank near Clee Park in Albany. But now there’s nothing left but holes in the concrete where the statue was once bolted.

The statue, named Cleeo, is part of the Downtown is Pawesome Project with the First Church in Albany creating their Nipper sculpture to raise awareness for their food pantry.

The designer of Cleeo said it was so much more than just a piece of art.

“Cleeo has really become a symbol of what’s good in the neighborhood; and that we should look out for each other in the neighborhood,” designer Jeanne Bianchine said. “I don’t know why someone would take something like that.”

Officials at First Church believe the statue was stolen some time Friday night, and they said they just want whoever took it to give it back.