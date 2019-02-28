Local firefighter overcoming the odds despite five percent chance to live

Local

by: Peter Eliopoulos

Posted: / Updated:

An Albany International Airport firefighter is on the road to recovery after battling a deadly infection. 

St. Peter’s Hospital doctors gave Josh Woodward a five percent chance to live after he was diagnosed with sepsis. 

He made a remarkable turnaround last week and is slowly recovering from the infection. 

He was moved Tuesday from the ICU to a regular hospital room at St. Peter’s. 

Josh’s wife Chelsea credits not only the doctors, but also God and the community for supporting Josh throughout his battle with the infection. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play