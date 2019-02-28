Local firefighter overcoming the odds despite five percent chance to live

An Albany International Airport firefighter is on the road to recovery after battling a deadly infection.
St. Peter’s Hospital doctors gave Josh Woodward a five percent chance to live after he was diagnosed with sepsis.
He made a remarkable turnaround last week and is slowly recovering from the infection.
He was moved Tuesday from the ICU to a regular hospital room at St. Peter’s.
Josh’s wife Chelsea credits not only the doctors, but also God and the community for supporting Josh throughout his battle with the infection.