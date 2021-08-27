Local father tries to get family out of Afghanistan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ashir Ahmad lives in the Capital Region. His wife and their young children were visiting family in Afghanistan when the government collapsed. Now, he’s trying to get them back to the United States before the evacuation deadline passes in just a few days.

However, he has not heard from them in 24 hours.

“They cannot go to the airport because a lot of people,” said Ahmad.

After attempting to get inside the airport in a crowd of people, he says his family decided to turn around and go back to where they’ve been staying after standing outside in the heat for hours.

“They are stuck over there,” said Ahmad. “They are very sad.”

Ahmad said he’s reached out to Congress for help and will let NEWS10 know when he hears from his family once again.