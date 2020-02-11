Interactive Radar

Local farms getting second round of grants

Local
Posted: / Updated:

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several farms in Montgomery County are receiving funding to make improvements.

The funding is due to a second round of agriculture micro-enterprise grants. The grant program was designed by the Montgomery County Business Development Center and the County Soil and Water Conservation District in order to help farms compete.

There are nine farm recipients, and the grants range from $8,000 to $25,000.

Grant funding during the second round of applications was awarded to:

  •          Bunkers Hemp: $25,000 for farm equipment
  •          Dygert Farms Creamery: $25,000 for milk processing equipment
  •          Family Traditions Tree Farm: $24,700 for farm equipment
  •          Harmony Farms: $25,000 for lamb handling equipment
  •          Hillside Farms: $20,000 for farm equipment
  •          Montgomery Poultry Hatchery: $8,000 for farm equipment
  •          Next Generation Dairy: $14,000 for farm equipment
  •          Plain View Dairy: $19,000 to increase herd size
  •          Yurkewecz & Son Cattle: $25,000 for farm equipment

