Local farmers markets launch online marketplace

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beginning Monday, the Guilderland and Washington Park Farmers Markets will be making it easier to get locally produced food, beverages and more by launching a new online market.

Products from vendors will be added to the Guilderland Farmers Market website where customers can place orders and pay online. Any orders that are placed will be prepared and boxed for pickup starting on Sunday, April 26 at the Star Plaza.

Orders will be brought to customers’ cars to practice social distancing.

So far, both the Guilderland and Washington Park farmers market will be open for the summer and fall as scheduled.

