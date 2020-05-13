Local farm joins the Hälsa Premium Oat Cultivation Project

HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The pandemic has made an impact on dairy farmers across the U.S., but some are finding new ways to generate income.

Jamie and Eric Ziehm own a dairy farm in Hoosick. They recently teamed up with Hälsa, converting some of their land to grow organic oats.

The initiative is called the “Hälsa Premium Oat Cultivation Project.”

“We created a program where we are learning and teaching how we can achieve the same quality of oats that we can get from Scandinavia. The plan is to be completely sustainable and grow all the oats we have right here in the United States,” said Mika Manninen, CEO of Hälsa.

Manninen says the same zero water footprint method used in Scandinavia will be used at the farm.

LATEST STORIES