Local family reports trouble with COVID testing for surgery

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Patients are still having problems getting elective surgeries and procedures done. They need negative coronavirus results to go forward, but some are still struggling to even get tested.

Valerie Vanantwerp says her ailing mother, a 71-year-old dialysis patient, is in serious need of a procedure to look for blood clots, but she hasn’t been able to get it.

“She has to have a fistulagram done down in Albany and they are requesting her to have the COVID-19 testing done,” Vanantwerp explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

Testing for coronavirus is a requirement the New York State Department of Health mandated for surgery, diagnostic, and treatment centers. However, Valerie and her mom — who live about an hour away in Fulton County — say they were not prepared for the extra requirements Albany Med Vascular Surgery set on them.

She says they were told they’re not allowed to get testing done unless it’s at The University of Albany, the only DOH testing site in the Capital Region.

“Supposedly, from what I was told by one of the staff, is that they were fined by DOH for sending those patients to other places other than the SUNY campus,” Vanantwerp says.

Fulton County Public Health Director Laurel Headwell tells News10 she’s never heard of any such fine, and a representative from Albany Med confirms they’ve never actually received one.

“I was shocked to hear that. It seems that there’s some miscommunication and information is not consistent with what I’m getting back about her going to a private location,” Vanantwerp responds.

The DOH lists St. Mary’s Respiratory Clinic in Amsterdam as an approved site, which would be much easier for Vanantwerp and her mother, who struggles with long travel because of her condition.

“It’s very frustrating that I can’t just go to a 10-15 minute site, and I have to turn around and go to a 45 to 50 minute drive for the same test with the same results. To make it more complicated than it really needs to be is just crazy and it’s beyond my comprehension,” she says. “It may not mean a lot to some, but for the elderly and those in poorer health it’s a big deal.”

The New York State Department of Health confirms to NEWS10 patients can get tested at any New York approved site, not just DOH test sites. A representative forwarded the following statement:

DOH does not require patients to get tested at a DOH test site prior to surgery. Patients may get tested at any site approved by the state to conduct COVID-19 testing. New York State has aggressively expanded COVID-19 diagnostic testing capacity. Testing has been available to all New Yorkers statewide Since July 1st. If New Yorkers go to a test site run by New York State, there is never any charge for a test. In addition, testing costs are covered by Insurance or Medicaid for all eligible New Yorkers as ordered by a health care provider or by calling the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065. More information on how and where to get tested is available here. If you go to a test site operated by local governments, private companies including pharmacies and medical practices or not-for-profit organizations, you are advised to check with the testing site and your insurer in advance of being tested to confirm you will not be responsible for any fees associated with your test.

We reached back out to Albany Med for clarification on hospital practices. Their representative responded some testing sites are not able to return results within five days, as is also required by the DOH.