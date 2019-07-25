Local fair creates sensory friendly environment for those with special needs

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a little quieter than normal for a few hours at the Saratoga County Fair on Thursday.

The fair dedicated a few hours to creating a sensory friendly environment for those with special needs.

“As a parent, worrying about how a child is going to do with an experience can sometimes keep them away from doing the things that they really love,” Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh said. “And the idea is whether you have a child who has bad migraines or epilepsy, or who is on the Autism spectrum, we just want to take that fear and that worry off of the parents’ and the children’s minds so that they can just come. It will be a little bit calmer, and they can enjoy it.”

Thursday marked the second annual Think Differently Day at the fair, an idea Assemblywoman Walsh pitched as her son is on the Autism spectrum.

The assemblywoman will hold another sensory friendly event on August 3 at the Clifton Park Regal Cinema for a showing of “The Lion King.”