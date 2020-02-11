Local environmental advocates to take on EPA over PCB announcement

LEE, Mass. (NEWS10) — A final agreement between General Electric and several Massachusetts towns will begin the process of cleaning PCBs out of the Housatonic river.

GE is accused of dumping PCBs into the river for decades. As part of the multi-million dollar deal, the company will clean the river, moving a bulk of the PCBs to an out-of-state hazardous waste landfill. A portion will be dumped at a local landfill in the town of Lee.

“We’re going to be there and we’re going to take them on when they tell the public everything’s wonderful and fine,” said Housatonic River Initiative Executive Director Timothy Gray.

Three meetings will be held for residents to discuss the settlement. It’s something Gray and other advocates plan on attending.

Gray, who studied Environmental Science at University of Massachusetts, said he was one of the first to alert officials about PCBs in the Housatonic River.

“We’re not going away. We’re going to be there. We’re going to tell the public how bad this deal is,” Gray said.

In a statement Town of Lee Select Board Member Patricia Carlino said of the deal, “I want to be able to say I’m leaving the future generations, of not only my own family, but those families of our community with a cleaner safer Housatonic river, and this settlement accomplishes that goal.”

The EPA said of the agreement “[it] addresses many concerns raised by citizens and local officials and will provide major economic benefits …”

