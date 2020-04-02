Local EMS brace for coronavirus and their own protection

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The coronavirus has changed the way first responders and EMS help the community.

First responders and EMS are on the front lines with new protocols and safety measures in place. It all starts with the initial call where 911 operators are in charge of screening people over the phone. If they met the COVID-19 criteria, EMS services will be sent to respond.

Saratoga County EMS Coordinator Mike McEvoy says so far throughout the pandemic, many cities across the country such as New York City have received a higher call volume. McEvoy says in Saratoga County, the call volume has been less.

“People are afraid to go to the hospital, and they are afraid to interact with EMS workers. Especially because EMS are people, who are out there on the front lines. We are also not seeing some of the traumatic injuries that we usually see if people were out in the community.” said Saratoga County EMS Coordinator, Mike McEvoy.

The Clifton Park Halfmoon Emergency Corps serves around 75,000 people. To lessen the risk of infection, EMS workers are now equipped with gloves, masks, goggles, and even a hospital-type gown. McEvoy says during the pandemic, they are trying to limit the number of first responders out in the field to protect others and themselves.

“Police who used to go to a lot of medical calls are staying back from those type of calls now. Fire departments that do usually response to many of the calls are checking with the ambulance first before they send people to the scene. Lastly the ambulances themselves are sending a very limited number.” explained Saratoga County EMS Coordinator, Mike McEvoy.

David LaVergne of Empire Ambulance says if a person calls in with COVID-19 symptoms, there are certain signs they look for.

“We look for severe difficulty breathing, extremely high fever, and change in mental status. Those are all symptoms that should be taken to a hospital.” said David LaVergne, Operations Manager of Empire Ambulance.

The Saratoga County EMS and Empire Ambulance are always looking for donations such as masks, gloves, face shields and gowns. McEvoy says anyone can drop off supplies at the Saratoga County Emergency Services Center.

