NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local elementary school is doing its part to donate to relief efforts in Australia.

Upper Elementary School in North Greenbush has organized a raffle, and all proceeds will go toward helping the country deal with raging wildfires.

If you pay $10, you’ll receive a ticket to win a framed picture from a renowned photographer or a work of Australian-style art created by the students themselves.

If you want to make a donation, drop it off at the school’s front desk.