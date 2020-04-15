Local educator making 3D printed face shields

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local educator is doing his part to help create personal protective equipment for healthcare workers by printing face shields out of his own home.

Dennis Ostrowski is the assistant principal and tech teacher at Saratoga Central Catholic School. He has moved the school’s 3D printer to his living room.

There, he prints face shields using a model off the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. He’s donating them to the Saratoga Health Department for distribution to area healthcare workers.

“In this time of quarantine, you are not really alone because by doing this, you know you are doing something for others; you know you are giving out to the community,” Ostrowski said. “Though I may still be home, I am still doing my part to keep someone safe. The idea is, if I can keep one person safe, who can keep another person safe. And who knows? Down the line, that person may save someone I know or love.”

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES: