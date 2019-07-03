Local dry cleaner offers free flag cleaning

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — American flags spend a lot of time out in the elements, so a local dry cleaner is offering to spiff them up for Independence Day.

Best Cleaners on State Street in Schenectady cleans flags for free. They are dry cleaned and pressed with the utmost respect.

“We take pride in our work, we take pride in everything we do, and the first thing we take pride in is our country,” said Desmond Biechman, retail sales manager at Best Cleaners.

He and the team take special care that the flag never touches the ground.

“We want to make sure we take care of every single flag for everybody, and it gets the same exact service,” he said.

Big or small, if it has stars and stripes, it gets special treatment. It takes every employee on hand to unfurl a gigantic flag belonging to the Latham Fire Department. It’s a team effort with each member holding a reverence for the special symbol of the land of the free.

“Everyone takes pride in it not touching the ground, no matter how we do it,” said Biechman.

Some American flags are beyond repair. If you do have one that is faded or tattered, you can take it to your local American Legion to have it respectfully retired.