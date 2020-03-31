Live Now
Local dry cleaner makes it safe, easy to clean clothes

Local

by: Matthew VanValkenburgh

Posted: / Updated:

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With many businesses closed and health and cleanliness on most people’s minds, one local family is making it easier and safer to clean your clothes.

New Process Cleaners has opened a new laundromat and dry cleaning service in Amsterdam. With a 3,600-sq. ft. space, the facility offers 36 washer and dryers as well as a drop-off wash-and-fold service and delivery service.

According to owner Joel Bien-Aime, opening a new location during these uncertain times has been a struggle, but his business is doing its best to keep everything clean and available.

He said it’s all about keeping the community safe.

“We deodorize it three times a day,” he said. “We go around wiping down all the handles — the door handles — the bathrooms, the toilets, and everything to try and keep it safe. Everything you need you find in these little communities, and I think it is very important for us to take care of this neighborhood.”

New Process Cleaners is open for delivery, drop-off and personal wash six days a week in both Amsterdam and Johnstown. They can be reached at (518) 762-7217 .

