Local doggy daycare to host Puppy Bowl

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lot of focus being put on the football being played this weekend, but don’t forget about the Puppy Bowl, and one is also happening locally.

Fur-Ever Friends Doggie Daycare & More in Cohoes is hosting the San Francisco Kay-Niners and Kansas State Chiefs Puppy Bowl.

Owners of the daycare have created their own stadium, and it’s a four-on-four match up. All proceeds will benefit Real Men Wear Pink with the American Cancer Society.

All are winners, but those who attend can expect a match up just as good as the real thing.

“We have a football and any dog to cross the finish line with the football is a touchdown. we have penalties for premature watering of the field, we will have a poopy penalty and other toys that cross the field will count as a touchdown”

The Puppy Bowl kicks off at 7 a.m. Friday at Fur-Ever Friends on Saratoga Street in Cohoes.

