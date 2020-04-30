Local doctor joins ‘PT for Heroes,’ offers free services to coronavirus front line workers

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s not a stretch to say that our healthcare workers, cleaning staff, and first responders are stressed out during the COVID-19 crisis. Even seasoned heroes are wearing themselves out working day in and day out to fight coronavirus.

“It’s so easy for us as human beings to really get sort of hyper focused on what we’re doing. You know, people have some heightened anxiety, I think people are getting achy, their bodies are getting achy,” explains Director Darin Samaha who works with frontline workers every day providing disability services through the Schenectady County Department of Community Services.

Doctor Robert Fleming says says he and some of his New York colleagues in the physical therapy industry were talking about how they could help out during the crisis. They landed on PT for Heroes, a national plan to offer their services for free to healthcare workers, first responders, even cleaning staff doing everything they can to fight the pandemic.

“You’re working maybe double shifts, lots of stress, seeing some really stressful things, so you need to take care of yourself, and that’s what we are trying to kind of help them do. Help them feel better so they can continue to do their jobs and do their jobs well,” Dr. Fleming explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

They’ve reached out to local hospitals and government agencies offering telehealth sessions to anyone who needs them. They’re focusing on the common ailments of front line workers like neck, back, and foot pain.

“Very often, say in a hospital setting, there’s a lot of forward bending, so simply leaning backwards opposite of the direction — bringing your neck backwards and upwards –and things like that. Just going through more range of motion,” he says.

Dr. Fleming hopes doing their small part will help keep these hard working men and women at the top of their game.

“We are just trying to get people back to doing the things that they want to do every day and feel better, really,” he says.

“Listen, you are heroes, you’re doing heroic work right now, and to be able to keep doing that work, it’s so important to be able to take care of yourself,” Samaha advises to his fellow front line workers.

